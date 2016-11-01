New QB, big win help turn Gamecocks season; now USC has to finish

1:37 Jake Bentley, Rico Dowdle spark USC offense Pause

1:10 South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 3 things we learned

8:45 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 (Warning explicit language)

2:55 President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

3:27 Three South Carolina families, four suicides

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

5:07 Video shows SC bus monitor punching special needs preschooler

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting