Skai Moore hits another milestone in recovery

The plan for South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore hasn’t changed.
He’s still on track to redshirt this season, return in 2017, and head coach Will Muschamp said he took a big step forward.
“Skai was cleared yesterday to lift,” Muschamp said Tuesday. “He’s been doing some light lifting and some light running, but he was cleared yesterday to be able to go in the weight room and do any exercise he wants to do as far as actual loading is concerned.”
Moore was on the sideline Saturday against Tennessee and joined teammates in celebrating after the win. He’s been out of action since spring with a neck/back injury that required serious surgery.
Moore led South Carolina in tackles each of his three seasons and twice led the team in interceptions. He had 111 tackles and four interceptions in 2015.
He’d been cleared to do light workouts in mid-September, and Muschamp said he now can also do running and change of direction work. But that’s as far as it goes.
“That’s it, no contact,” Muschamp said. “That clearance will not come until January.”
