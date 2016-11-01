Muschamp updates injury status of Stanley, 2 others

Tracking the return of South Carolina guard Donell Stanley didn’t just end with his return to practice last week.
He might have been back, but that didn’t mean he was in tip-top shape coming off an ankle injury Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp called severe.
“He looked better today than he did any day last week,” Muschamp said Monday, “and will continue to progress tomorrow.
“Last week, we felt like he weakened as the week went along. He got more reps today than he did at any point last week. So we’ll continue to monitor it.”
The 330-pound guard started the season opener but suffered a high-ankle sprain early on. The staff had hoped to get him back before the UMass game two weeks ago.
Muschamp also said the staff had a discussion Sunday about freshman wide receiver Randrecous Davis, who has been sidelined the past five games and will be out this week. It’s still up in the air if they hold him out and apply for a medical redshirt.
Muschamp said that decision might come down to wide receiver health in the final three games and the staff still hasn’t talked to Davis about it.
Elsewhere on the injury front, nickel corner Antoine Wilder was knocked out of the Tennessee game after four plays but should be available this week.
“He banged his shoulder up,” Muschamp said Monday. “He practiced today. He was full contact today. He had a hard time getting some motion back in his shoulder. He should be fine.”
