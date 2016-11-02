Robert Tucker to Gamecock Nation: Thank you

2:44 How Elliott Fry manages diabetes on gameday, and how he gives back Pause

0:44 Elliott Fry reflects on successful career with Gamecocks

2:29 Gamecock commit Tavyn Jackson and his many talents

2:21 Game preview: Missouri a trap game for the Gamecocks?

0:59 Perry Orth setting 'great example for our entire organization'

2:35 Muschamp previews South Carolina's game against Missouri

0:46 Will Muschamp: No room for complacency

1:03 Muschamp on targeting: 'Bang bang' plays force quick decisions

1:37 Jake Bentley, Rico Dowdle spark USC offense

1:36 Gamecocks stay focused coming off big win

0:29 South Carolina student storms field after Gamecocks win, shoots video of it