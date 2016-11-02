Robert Tucker to Gamecock Nation: Thank you

South Carolina football tight end Robert Tucker issued a thank-you message Wednesday, a day after Will Muschamp announced that that freshman will have to give up football because of neck issues.
“It really hurts to know that I can no longer play the game that I love,” Tucker said via his Twitter page.
Tucker signed with the Gamecocks in 2016 out of BEST Academy in Atlanta.
“He needs to shut down football in his life right now,” Muschamp said. “He has had a couple issues, a hereditary issue with his neck when he came in, had some numbness in camp a couple times, some reoccurring issues with his neck.”
Tucker will remain at USC to get his education and have a to-be-determined role with the football team or athletics department.
I still thank god for everything❤️#gamecocknation #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/8H02Ce1AWp— Robert Tucker ||| (@Say_Trey) November 2, 2016
