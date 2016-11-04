A unique gameday jersey for 5 South Carolina seniors

Five South Carolina’s 19 senior football players stand out from the bunch when their put on their gameday jersey.
Those five – Jordan Diggs, Chaz Elder, Abu Lamin, Chris Moody and Mason Zandi – boast an “SEC Graduate” patch on their gameday uniforms. It recognizes that they have already earned their undergraduate degree.
The patch is new for 2016 and is being worn across all sports at all 14 of the SEC’s member schools.
Some other examples around the conference:
Thanks to the @SEC Graduate Patch Program, some Rebels now can be recognized on the field for their hard work off the field. pic.twitter.com/KKXMT6udcY— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 31, 2016
New SEC patches for our graduate athletes @AlexAnzalone34 @AAppleby12 Keep up the good work pic.twitter.com/R40YdkXarW— GatorsEquipment (@GatorsEquipment) October 13, 2016
