Gamecocks get another victory against Tigers

Uneasy as the favorite for a while, South Carolina found its stride in the second half Saturday and beat Missouri 31-21 in front 73,817 fans in Williams-Brice Stadium.
The win gave the Gamecocks, a 6.5-point favorite entering the day, their third straight victory and leaves them one win shy of bowl eligibility with three games left on the schedule. South Carolina (5-4 overall, 3-4 SEC) travels to Florida next week.
The Gamecocks gained a season-high 430 yards behind their standout freshman backfield of quarterback Jake Bentley and tailback Rico Dowdle. Bentley finished with 254 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing, while Dowdle had 149 yards on 27 carries, his second straight 100-yard game.
The Gamecocks allowed the Tigers 465 yards but led by 10 points for the final 7:35 of the game.
TURNING POINT
Missouri looked ready to grab the game’s momentum in the third quarter after Elliott Fry missed a 46-yard field goal and the Tigers responded by driving into South Carolina territory. However, after Missouri converted a fourth-and-1, Gamecocks cornerback Rashad Fenton intercepted a Drew Lock pass at the 2-yard line. South Carolina then put together a 98-yard touchdown drive to take a 28-21 lead with 3:24 left in the third quarter.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Freshman running back Rico Dowdle had another great game, but it was sophomore wide receiver Deebo Samuel who kept coming up with big plays at crucial times. Samuel had nine catches for 125 yards, and, on the Gamecocks’ 98-yard touchdown drive, he had catches of 22 and 25 yards.
Play of the game: Dowdle got the first receiving touchdown of his career after a 17-yard pass from Jake Bentley bounced off Missouri linebacker Eric Beisel’s back shoulder and into Dowdle’s arms. The score gave South Carolina a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
Stat of the game: South Carolina averaged 1.8 yards per carry in the first half against the worst-ranked defense in the SEC.
OBSERVATION
New record holder: Senior place-kicker Elliott Fry broke Collin Mackie’s 26-year-old scoring record. Fry, who entered the game one point shy of the record (330), had fourth extra points and now has 333 for his career.
Special teams snafus: Neither team got a boost from its special teams. Missouri, in particular, was victimized by that phase of the game. The Tigers missed two field goals and kicked two kickoffs out of bounds.
Another ejection: Junior cornerback Chris Lammons hasn’t finished a game for South Carolina since Oct. 22 against UMass. Lammons was ejected for the second straight game Saturday after being called for targeting against Missouri quarterback Drew Lock. Lock was sliding down when Lammons dove at him and made contact with the side of Lock’s helmet with the crown of his helmet. Lammons was ejected last week against Tennessee for punching an opponent. His most recent ejection also was the second straight week the Gamecocks have had a player ejected for targeting. Safety Chris Moody was called for targeting in the fourth quarter but the call was overturned on review. Safety D.J. Smith was ejected last week and missed the first half of the Missouri game due to that ejection.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina at Florida
When: Saturday, Nov. 12, Time TBA
Where: Steve Spurrier Field
TV: TBA
Comments