Muschamp: USC’s second targeting call in two weeks a ‘bad break’

South Carolina opened the game against Missouri down a starter in the secondary because of a targeting call. They got safety D.J. Smith back for the second half, but finished the game the same way.
Cornerback Chris Lammons was ejected for the second consecutive week. After throwing a punch last week against Tennessee, he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tigers quarterback Drew Lock while he was sliding.
“It was a bad break,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “It was the correct call, but a if it’s a quarterback sliding, you’ve got to pull off.
“Having been there before, it’s hard. There was no malicious intent, but it was the correct call. I told Chris, it’s the rub of the green as someone here used to say.”
That meant Steven Montac, who started for Smith at safety, ended up playing most of the snaps at nickel after Lammons went out.
Record setter
South Carolina kicker Elliott Fry is never shy to be goofy or let his dry humor show. But he calmly reflected on his milestone on Saturday.
Fry moved into first place on the school’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Collin Mackie’s career record of 330 points. Fry came into the contest a point away, and got the record in the second quarter with his second extra point.
“It’s pretty special,” Fry said. “Coming into Williams-Brice every Saturday, just looking up at all the names up there, to be a part of that is really special. Whether I’m on there for a couple years or a long time, any amount of time up there is pretty special.”
Fry has 47 points on the year. He had 99 as a freshman, 105 as a sophomore (third-best in program history) and 85 as a junior.
Notes
▪ Muschamp said the only injury of note was tailback A.J. Turner suffering what was believed to be a knee strain, after getting it bent awkwardly in a pile near the goal line. Right tackle Malik Young also went out, but the coach said it was nothing serious.
▪ Asked if he’d thought about next week’s game against Florida, Muschamp cut off the question with a grin, saying: “I’m going to enjoy tonight.”
▪ Asked if he talked to his team about the slim mathematical possibility of winning the SEC East, Muschamp said, “I’m not very good at math. I don’t get into all that.”
▪ Captains were Tight end Hayden Hurst, cornerback Jamarcus King, long snapper Drew Williams and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth.
▪ South Carolina wore garnet jerseys with black pants and black helmets.
▪ Attendance was 73,817.
