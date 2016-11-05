Missouri tailback: Williams-Brice the loudest, ‘rowdiest’ stadium

When Missouri junior running back Ish Witter darted up the gut and untouched for a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday of Missouri’s 31-21 loss at South Carolina, it touched off a furor in the student section at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Debris started raining into the end zone, including a water bottle that nearly hit Tigers quarterback Drew Lock.
But Lock, a sophomore from Lee’s Summit, didn’t freak out.
Instead, he picked up the now half-empty bottle and poured the rest of the liquid through his facemask.
“I thought I’d try to have a little fun, show a little extra emotion for the guys and, hopefully, get us a little riled up and have some fun,” Lock said.
Asked if it was, in fact, water, Lock laughed, “We’ll leave that to — we’ll leave that to not talking about it.”
Fans in the student section threw more garbage on the field during the ensuing extra point and again as Mizzou ran off the field at halftime, but freshman running back Damarea Crockett found the atmosphere more awe-inspiring than intimidating.
“That’s probably the rowdiest student section I’ve seen. That’s the rowdiest stadium I’ve been in,” Crockett said. “It was a great atmosphere. It was way louder (than LSU and Florida) on the field. That’s the first game I couldn’t hear anything Drew was saying, and I was right behind him.”
Mizzou RB Damarea Crockett said Willy-B was "rowdiest, loudest" stadium he's been in. Louder than LSU and Florida? "Yes" #Gamecocks— Spurs & Feathers (@SpursFeathers) November 6, 2016
NEVER will I ever forget how bad it hurts to leave these stadiums with a loss. It will drive me everyday— Damarea Crockett #16 (@DamareaCrockett) November 6, 2016
Missouri coach Barry Odom, on keeping guys motivated now that bowl game is out of the question
“I’ve already talked about it to the team before I came out here. I talked about our seniors and our guys who won’t ever have a chance again to play for us after this season. We need to go represent those guys the right way. For me as a head coach, I will pour everything I have into the next three weeks for these guys to have some success. They know what they are going to get out of me, and I have a pretty good feeling I know what I’m going to get out of them. We have a chance to go out and win a game, and as a competitor you would hope that’s enough. We aren’t going to a bowl game, so let’s go out and win a game.”
Brandon Lee, LB, on Carolina’s 98-yard scoring drive off Drew Lock’s interception
“That’s always heartbreaking. When you have a team pinned back that far, you want to get a safety, or, if you can’t get that, you should hold them in that territory. But 98 yards, that wasn’t good on our part.”
Comments