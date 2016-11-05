Kickoff time set for USC-Florida, Muschamp’s return to Swamp

South Carolina’s game Saturday at Florida will kick off at noon on CBS.
Auburn’s game at Georgia locked in CBS’ 3:30 p.m. spot.
The Gamecocks (5-4 and 3-4 in the SEC) defeated Missouri 31-21 on Saturday, while Florida (6-2, 4-2) lost 31-10 at Arkansas.
USC head football coach Will Muschamp makes his return to The Swamp for this game. He coached at Florida for four seasons before serving as Auburn’s defensive coordinator for a season and joining the Gamecocks in December 2015.
The Gators lead the all-time series by a 25-8-3 count, including a 13-2 advantage in games played in Gainesville. Florida won last year’s meeting by a 24-14 score, but the Gamecocks have won four of the last six meetings between the two schools, including two of the last three in Gainesville.
Comments