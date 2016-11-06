USC Gamecocks Football

November 6, 2016 12:24 PM

NFL Gamecocks return to Williams-Brice, impart wisdom on current team

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina football welcomed back several of its more notable recent alums and current NFL players to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

For homecoming, D.J. Swearinger (Arizona), Jadeveon Clowney (Houston), Bruce Ellington (San Francisco) and Isiaiah Johnson (Tampa Bay) were each recognized during the game.

Free agent Dylan Thompson was on hand, as were former Gamecocks C.C. Whitlock, Nick Jones, Ace Sanders and Sharrod Golightly.

The current players appreciated seeing their former teammates.

“I’ve had a relationship with some of those guys at the game,” tight end K.C. Crosby said. “So to know they have our backs means a lot. They just tell us to keep pushing. They’re on our back and telling us to keep pushing and keep getting better each week and they’re going to keep supporting us.”

Former Gamecocks baseball player Jackie Bradley Jr., currently with the Boston Red Sox, also was on the sidelines for the game.

