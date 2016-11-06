News
USC Gamecocks Football
November 6, 2016 2:57 PM
Watch the best plays from South Carolina’s win against Missouri
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) celebrates with teammates after beating Missouri.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Posted by Ben Breiner
bbreiner@thestate.com
Steven Montac rips the ball out ...
... to set up the Deebo score
King makes the fourth-down stop
Bentley with a dart and a little luck on the TD drive
Your new all-time leading scorer
Crosby rolls off the defender for six
Rashad Fenton takes away the scoring change
Dowdle gets USC off the goal line
Bentley to Samuel twice as nice
Rico puts USC ahead for good
Chris Moody seals it with a pick
USC Gamecocks Football
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Missouri
Missouri tailback: Williams-Brice the loudest, ‘rowdiest’ stadium
NFL Gamecocks return to Williams-Brice, impart wisdom on current team
Game Balls: Top South Carolina performances against Missouri
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: USC vs. Missouri
