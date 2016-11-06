Scouting USC’s next opponent: the Florida Gators

Game Info
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
TV: CBS
Radio: 107.5 FM
Line: Florida by 15
Three Story Lines
1. Will’s day: Two years ago, South Carolina put the final nail in the coffin of the Will Muschamp era in Gainesville. Now, he’ll lead the Gamecocks against a team he had a large hand in building.
2. In the driver’s seat?: Florida has a half-game lead in the SEC East after getting popped by Arkansas on Saturday. It would still have to lose to both the Gamecocks and LSU to lose the division title, but things are a little tighter now.
3. A Muschamp team: The irony of Florida’s 6-2 start is the Gators look very much like the teams Muschamp was criticized trying to build. The Gators are great on defense and special teams, with an OK pro-style offense that relies heavily on power running.
Three Players to Watch
1. Quarterback Luke Del Rio: The nomad quarterback, who’s on his third school in four years, has missed time with injury and been inconsistent when he’s in. After Saturday’s loss, he has 1,358 passing yards in six games with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.
2. Wide receiver Antonio Callaway: He’s only the team’s most targeted receiver by a little, but he’s the most productive. The junior has 485 yards on 31 catches, averages 9.7 yards per target and adds versatility as a returner.
3. Defensive back Jalen Tabor: The Gators defense is stacked with a balanced set of really good players, but Tabor is the biggest name. One of the top DBs Muschamp ever recruited and developed, he has four interceptions, a sack and 14 tackles despite being a defender quarterbacks avoid.
Scouting report
▪ The Florida offense under Jim McElwain heavily relies on power running and is as “pro-style” as any offense going today.
▪ The Gators often to use two tight ends and like running the same plays out of a range of looks and formations. They use both zone and power running concepts.
▪ Florida relies on four tailbacks, who for the most part are more grinders than big-play runners. Freshman Lamical Perine is the most explosive of the bunch.
▪ Despite the characterization of spread attacks being more creative than pro-style ones, McElwain deploys plenty of subtle wrinkles.
▪ This defense is fast, talented and mean. They play a style that risks big plays to force three-and-outs, and have been very effective thus far.
▪ The secondary includes third-year starting safety Marcus Maye, who posted an All-American type season in 2015.
Comments