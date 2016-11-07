Florida coach McElwain: QB Luke Del Rio out vs. South Carolina

South Carolina won’t have to face the top arm on the Florida Gators football team.
Gators coach Jim McElwain announced Monday that Luke Del Rio will miss Saturday’s game in Gainesville with a shoulder injury. That means former Purdue quarterback Austin Appleby will likely get the start.
#Gators QB Luke Del Rio will be out vs. South Carolina (shoulder)— Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) November 7, 2016
Appleby has thrown for 470 yards and three touchdowns with a 126.9 rating in relief of Del Rio. He’s played in four games and started against Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Del Rio had thrown for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. He missed two games and had 229 yards with a QBR of 6.4 and pair of interceptions, one taken for a touchdown, in last Saturday’s loss to Arkansas.
The Gators will also be without linebacker Alex Anzalone (broken arm),starting center Cameron Dillard (knee) and will probably be without linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle).
Davis and Anzalone are the Gators’ top tacklers. Dillard has started every game this season.
Comments