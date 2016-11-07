Gamecocks in bowl projections: Week 11

An upset and an key SEC win, and South Carolina is on the edge of making the postseason.
The Gamecocks are 5-4, with FCS Western Carolina still on the docket. They’ve got powerful Florida and Clemson teams left on the schedule as well. It could earn them a trip to Nashville or Texas.
The Gamecocks appeared in bowl projections from SBNation, Bleacher Report, and CBS.
▪ CBS put the Gamecocks in the Texas Bowl against TCU on Dec. 28 in Houston.
▪ SBNation had USC facing Indiana in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville
▪ Bleacher Report projected the Gamecocks will play Baylor in the Texas Bowl
▪ College Football News put South Carolina in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.
