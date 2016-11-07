USC Gamecocks Football

November 7, 2016 12:54 PM

Gamecocks in bowl projections: Week 11

Posted by Ben Breiner

An upset and an key SEC win, and South Carolina is on the edge of making the postseason.

The Gamecocks are 5-4, with FCS Western Carolina still on the docket. They’ve got powerful Florida and Clemson teams left on the schedule as well. It could earn them a trip to Nashville or Texas.

The Gamecocks appeared in bowl projections from SBNation, Bleacher Report, and CBS.

▪  CBS put the Gamecocks in the Texas Bowl against TCU on Dec. 28 in Houston.

▪  SBNation had USC facing Indiana in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville

▪  Bleacher Report projected the Gamecocks will play Baylor in the Texas Bowl

▪  College Football News put South Carolina in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.

USC Gamecocks Football

