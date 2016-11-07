Gamecocks in the NFL: Cooper records first pro catch

Jerell Adams, TE, New York Giants
Had three catches for 24 yards in a 28-23 win over Philadelphia. Has six catches for 56 yards for the season.
Antonio Allen, S, New York Jets
Played but had no statistics in a 27-23 loss to Miami. Has two tackles for the season.
Busta Anderson, TE, Chicago
On practice squad/injured.
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina
On practice squad.
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Started in a 19-14 loss to Kansas City. Has started eight games for the season.
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston
On bye week. Has 30 tackles, three sacks and one defended pass for the season.
Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay
Inactive for a 31-26 loss to Indianapolis with a high ankle sprain. Has six catches for 53 yards for the season.
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles
Had one catch for 3 yards in a 13-10 loss to Carolina. Has one catch for 3 yards for the season.
Chris Culliver, CB, Miami
On reserve physically unable to perform list while rehabbing from a knee injury last year.
Mike Davis, RB, San Francisco
Had two catches for 11 yards and one catch for 9 yards in a 41-23 loss to New Orleans. Has 19 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards for the season.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta
Had one catch for 1 yard and a touchdown in a 43-28 win over Tampa Bay. Has six catches for 46 yards and one touchdown for the season.
Bruce Ellington, WR/KR, San Francisco
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after tearing a hamstring in the preseason.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo
The Bills were at Seattle late Monday. Has 26 tackles, two interceptions and seven defended passes for the season.
Melvin Ingram, LB, San Diego
Had one tackle in a 43-35 win over Tennessee. Has 34 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two defended passes for the season.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago
On bye week. Has 32 catches for 520 yards for the season.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
On practice squad.
T.J. Johnson, OL, Cincinnati
On bye week. Has played in eight games for the season.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
On bye week. Has 26 tackles and five defended passes for the season.
Cliff Matthews, DE, Atlanta
Played but had no statistics in a 43-28 win over Tampa Bay. Has no statistics for the season.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Minnesota
Had one tackle in a 22-16 loss to Detroit. Has 32 tackles and two defended passes for the season.
Ronald Patrick, OL, Washington
On practice squad.
Kelcy Quarles, DT, Indianapolis
On practice squad.
Corey Robinson, OL, Detroit
Started a 22-16 win over Minnesota. Has played in seven games with two starts for the season.
Connor Shaw, QB, Chicago
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after breaking a leg in the preseason.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets
Played in a 27-23 loss to Miami. Has played in three games for the season.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
Had eight tackles in a 30-20 loss to Oakland. Has 41 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one defended pass for the season.
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
Was 5-for-5 on PATs and had an average of 65 yards on six kickoffs in a 43-35 loss to San Diego. Is 11-for-13 on field goals, 22-for-24 on PATs and has an average of 62.7 yards on 46 kickoffs for the season.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona
On bye week. Has 28 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and five defended passes for the season.
Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit
Played but had no statistics in a 22-16 win over Minnesota. Has 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one safety and one defended pass for the season.
Brandon Wilds, RB, New York Jets
On practice squad.
Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState
Comments