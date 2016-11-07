South Carolina vs. Missouri: 25 things you might have missed

1. Freshman tailback Rico Dowdle ran for 149 yards, the most rushing yards for a Gamecock since Mike Davis had 183 against Kentucky on Nov. 4 in 2014. Dowdle also added 20 yards on three receptions with a pair of touchdowns.
2. Freshman quarterback Jake Bentley continued his strong run, connecting on 22-of-28 passes for 254 yards and a pair of scores. He set season highs for passes, completions and yards.
3. The Gamecocks snapped a two-game losing streak to Missouri and took a lead in the series since the Tigers joined the conference.
4. Attendance was 73,817.
5. This was only the second game freshman quarterback Brandon McIlwain didn’t play. He also didn’t play against Georgia and the team had issues with his short-yardage package against Tennessee.
6. Nine true freshmen played: QB Jake Bentley, WR Korey Banks, DT Keir Thomas, RB Rico Dowdle, WR Chavis Dawkins, TE Kiel Pollard, WR Bryan Edwards, DE D.J. Wonnum, DT Kobe Smith. Bentley, Edwards and Dowdle started.
7. For the first time this season, freshman linebacker T.J. Brunson, freshman defensive back Antoine Wilder and sophomore wide receiver Terry Googer did not play.
8. The three-game winning streak is now the longest for South Carolina since September of 2014.
9. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s nine catches for 125 yards were both career highs. It’s his third game in a row with eight-plus catches.
10. Tight end K.C. Crosby caught a touchdown for the third game in a row. He leads the team with four. South Carolina has thrown for six scores in the past three games after only two passing touchdowns in the first six.
11. Cornerback Chris Lammons was ejected for the second consecutive game. He was called for targeting Missouri quarterback Drew Lock as he slid at the end of a run. A week earlier he threw a punch against Tennessee.
12. Defensive back Steven Montac had to pull double duty. He was in at safety for D.J. Smith, who missed the first half because of a targeting penalty the week before. Once Lammons went out, Montac had to shift to nickel because of the way the Tigers played their inside receiver. Safety Chas Elder served as a bridge between Montac moving and Smith’s return.
13. Kicker Elliott Fry moved into first place on the school’s all-time scoring list. He came into the game a point behind Collin Mackie at 330, tied and moved ahead of Mackie with a pair of extra points, and added five more to sit at 336.
14. After a Missouri score, Gamecocks fans threw objects onto the field. One was a water bottle Lock proceeded to drink out of.
Drew Lock: 1— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 5, 2016
Fan Throwing Water Bottle: 0 pic.twitter.com/hNVNdvXCyZ
15. Guard Zack Bailey had a pair of highlight reel blocks. On a screen pass, he decleated a Missouri safety. On a fourth down run, he pulled up in the hole, aiming to take out a playside linebacker. The backside linebacker was in a spot to fill, so Bailey leaned over to deliver a shoulder to his face before finishing the other block.
16. Wide receiver Chavis Dawkins caught a career-long 34-yard pass on a post route to set up a Gamecocks touchdown.
17. Missouri running back Ish Witter called Williams-Brice stadium “probably the rowdiest student section I’ve seen. That’s the rowdiest stadium I’ve been in. ... It was a great atmosphere. It was way louder (than LSU and Florida) on the field.”
18. For homecoming, USC NFL alums D.J. Swearinger (Arizona), Jadeveon Clowney (Houston), Bruce Ellington (San Francisco) and Isiaiah Johnson (Tampa Bay) were each recognized during the game. Free agent Dylan Thompson was on hand, as were former Gamecocks C.C. Whitlock, Nick Jones, Ace Sanders and Sharrod Golightly. The current players appreciated seeing their former teammates.
19. Despite allowing 6.1 yards per play, the Gamecocks defense stood tall with a pair of interceptions and strong red-zone defense.
20. Captains were tight end Hayden Hurst, cornerback Jamarcus King, long snapper Drew Williams and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth.
21. Tailback A.J. Turner left the game with a knee sprain, but Will Muschamp said Sunday he’s probable for this week’s game against Florida.
22. South Carolina sacked Lock three times, after he’d been sacked six times in the Tigers’ first eight games.
23. South Carolina’s 98-yard go-ahead drive was the team’s longest drive of the season.
24. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp set out mousetraps all over the football facilities to send a message. Shenanigans ensued.
25. The Gamecocks are still mathematically alive in the SEC East race thanks to the win and Georgia knocking off Kentucky.
Comments