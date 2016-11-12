Hayden Hurst sets program record in loss to Florida

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and players Mason Zandi and Bryson Allen-Williams on the fight the team showed in the second half of the loss to Florida.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) makes a catch for a big gain in the fourth quarter against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Florida Gators wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) splits the South Carolina defense on his way to a big gain in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes a run after a catch against Florida in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams (4) picks up a fumble by Florida Gators quarterback Austin Appleby (12) in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a catch over Florida Gators defensive back Teez Tabor (31) in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Florida Gators defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) causes South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) to fumble in the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Florida Gators tight end C'yontai Lewis (80) celebrates a touchdown as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jamarcus King (7) looks on in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Holloman (11) celebrates his interception in the second quarter against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Florida Gators running back Jordan Scarlett (25) is stopped by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Darius English (5) and linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) takes off running in the first half against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier walks the Steve Spurrier Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp makes his way to field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp is welcomed back to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp chats with Florida baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) makes a catch for a big gain in the fourth quarter against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) takes off after Florida pressures him out of the pocket in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) tries to tackle Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine (22) on a run play in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) reacts as his fourth down pass falls incomplete in the end zone in the fourth quarter against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) gets sacked by Florida Gators defensive lineman Joey Ivie (91) in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Florida Gators running back Jordan Scarlett (25) eludes South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jamarcus King (7) on a run in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) fumbles as he gets hit in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) fumbles as he gets hit in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end K.C. Crosby (3) follows the block of running back David Williams (33) on a pass play in the fourth quarter against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Darius English (5) pressures Florida Gators quarterback Austin Appleby (12) in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Elliott Fry (29) connects on a point after a touchdown in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Florida Gators defensive back Nick Washington (8) has some gestures for South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) after breaking up a pass in the end zone in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine (22) is brought down by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Kelsey Griffin (94) in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp has some words for an official in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) delivers a pass in the second half against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) delivers a pass in the fourth quarter against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) scrambles on a pass play in the fourth quarter against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (90) stops Florida Gators running back Jordan Scarlett (25) for a loss on a run play in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp watches from the sidelines in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Florida Gators wide receiver Ahmad Fulwood (5) makes a leaping catch in front of South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jordan Diggs (42) in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jordan Diggs (42) makes a tackle in the second half against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) is slow to get up after a hit in the second half against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) is pressured by Florida Gators defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) is pressured by Florida Gators defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Florida Gators defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis (95) pressures South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) out of the pocket in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Florida great Tim Tebow waves at fans at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Holloman (11) Florida Gators wide receiver Freddie Swain (16) in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Moody (6) is helped off the field after an injury in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp walks off the field with his wife after a 20-7 loss to Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (90) is comforted by Jerri Spurrier after the Gamecocks loss to Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp walks off the field with his wife after a 20-7 loss to Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) looks for room to run in the first half against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks long snapper Drew Williams (47) tries to tackle Florida Gators wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) on a punt return in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Florida Gators tight end C'yontai Lewis (80) celebrates a touchdown as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jamarcus King (7) looks on in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp walks off the field with his wife after a 20-7 loss to Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) is pressured into an incomplete in the end zone in the fourth quarter against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp and Florida head coach Jim McElwain shake hands after the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (90) is comforted by Jerri Spurrier after the Gamecocks loss to Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end K.C. Crosby (3) follows the block of running back David Williams (33) on a pass play in the fourth quarter against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) walks off the field after throwing an incomplete pass on the Gamecocks last offensive play of the game against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) can't catch up to Florida Gators running back Jordan Scarlett (25) in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) follows offensive lineman Zack Bailey (78) after a catch in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina mascot Cocky gets pumped for the game against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp leads his team onto the field for their game against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina band members cheer for the Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jamarcus King (7) recovers a fumble by Florida Gators running back Mark Thompson (24) in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) looks for space to run in the first half against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp leads his team onto the field for their game against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams (4) tries to read Florida Gators quarterback Austin Appleby (12) in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Alan Knott (70) blocks Florida Gators defensive back Marcell Harris (26) in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) stretches for extra yards in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Florida Gators running back Jordan Scarlett (25) is stopped by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Darius English (5) and linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) in the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
