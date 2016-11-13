A dirty dozen: Gators feast in Gamecocks’ backfield

South Carolina entered Saturday’s game having given up more tackles-for-loss than any team in the SEC, and things didn’t get much better against Florida.
Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley was sacked five times in a 20-7 loss to the Gators, who racked up 12 tackles-for-loss overall. South Carolina has now surrendered 80 tackles-for-loss this season (after allowing 69 all of last season).
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said the blame for that number was shared across the offense and could not all be placed on the offensive line.
“That’s a really good defensive front we are playing,” Muschamp said. “We got in too many predictable down and distances to be successful against a defense like that.”
Bentley was 18-of-33 passing and had his first interception of the season.
“Personally I felt like me, Deebo (Samuel), Bryan (Edwards) and K.C. (Crosby) were getting open down the field,” tight end Hayden Hurst said. “Just some things in the protection that kind of went awry. We will get back to work on it tomorrow.”
The Gators had seven quarterback hurries. Defensive lineman Joey Ivie had three quarterback hurries and two sacks.
USC has allowed 33 sacks allowed through 10 games after giving up 26 in 2015.
