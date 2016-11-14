USC Gamecocks Football

November 14, 2016 1:02 PM

Gamecocks in bowl projections: Week 12

Posted by Ben Breiner

This week, South Carolina will have the chance to clinch a bowl spot, a bar that looked like a bit of a challenge to reach at year’s start. If they handle Western Carolina, a 2-8 FCS team, they’ll be at six wins, doubling last season’s victory total.

The Gamecocks are 5-5, with the aforementioned Western Carolina and Clemson games to go. South Carolina appeared in bowl projections from SBNation, College Football News, CampusInsiders.com and CBS.

▪  SBNation had USC facing Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29 in Charlotte.

▪  CBS put the Gamecocks in the Texas Bowl against TCU on Dec. 28 in Houston.

▪  College Football News projected South Carolina playing UCLA in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 29.

▪  CampusInsiders.com also has USC in Birmingham, but against Houston.

