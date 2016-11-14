South Carolina vs. Florida: 20 things you might have missed

1. With three receptions for 63 yards, Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst now has the school record for single-season receptions by a tight end. He came into the game two behind Jared Cook’s mark of 37.
2. The 20-7 loss to No. 22 Florida was the second in a row against the Gators, after a run when South Carolina won four of five.
3. USC quarterback Jake Bentley had a rough game in his first road start, going 18-for-33 for 213 yards with two turnovers and five sacks. He did lead the team on an 80-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter.
4. Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier waited outside the team’s locker room to say hello to his former players. Current USC coach Will Muschamp spent time in the postgame handshake line catching up with the Gators he used to coach.
5. The Gamecocks actually got a hand on one of Florida's extra points, but the ball made it to the crossbar and rolled over.
6. The Gamecocks struggled to make tackles in the first half, especially on the perimeter, as Florida had 257 of its 372 yards of total offense in the first two quarters.
7. USC maintained its streak of not allowing more than 28 points in any game this season. That was aided by a defense that either forced turnovers or stiffened on its own side of the field.
8. Linebacker T.J. Holloman’s second quarter interception was his third of the season and the eighth of his career.
9. Eight freshmen played: QB Jake Bentley, DT Keir Thomas, DE D.J. Wonnum, DT Kobe Smith, RB Rico Dowdle, TE Kiel Pollard, WR Bryan Edwards, WR Chavis Dawkins.
10. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel led USC with four receptions and 35 yards.
11. Former walk-on running back Rod Talley converted two first downs on the Gamecocks’ scoring drive, including a 19-yard reception on a fourth-down play. His two catches were the first of his career.
12. Dowdle left the game after getting rolled up on when throwing a block, but Muschamp said he was fine. Safety Chris Moody suffered a bone bruise.
13. Former starting tailback A.J. Turner dressed but did not play.
14. Senior defensive lineman Darius English split a sack with Marquavius Lewis, putting English at eight sacks for the season. It’s the most for a Gamecocks since Kelcy Quarles’ 9 1/2 in 2013.
15. The Gamecocks forced three turnovers for the fifth time this season. They rank third nationally in turnovers forced (23) and seventh in turnover margin (plus-10).
16. South Carolina’s team captains were guard Zack Bailey, tight end Hurst, defensive end Darius English and linebacker Jonathan Walton.
17. USC gave up 12 tackles for loss and ranks 123rd in TFLs allowed.
18. The Gamecocks wore white pants and jerseys, with garnet and black piping, along with garnet helmets.
19. Attendance was 89,614.
20. South Carolina still controls its bowl destiny and can secure a postseason spot with a win Saturday against Western Carolina.
