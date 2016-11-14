USC Gamecocks Football

November 14, 2016 8:47 PM

Touchdown, Jerell Adams! Former Gamecock gets first NFL score

From staff reports

Former South Carolina tight end Jerell Adams now has an NFL touchdown under his belt.

Adams caught a 10-yard score from quarterback Eli Manning in the first quarter of the New York Giants’ game Monday night against Cincinnati.

Adams was selected in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft by the Giants, No. 184 overall. The 6-foot-5, 252-pound Pinewood native was the fastest tight end at the NFL Combine this year with a time of 4.64.

Adams caught 66 passes for 977 yards and seven touchdowns in his South Carolina career.

