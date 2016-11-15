Muschamp: Jamari Smith ‘totally committed’ to Gamecocks

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp brushed off a question Tuesday about wide receiver Jamari Smith potentially leaving the team after the season as a grad transfer.
“Jamari’s fine,” Muschamp said. “We’ve talked and Jamari’s totally committed to our football team, and we’ll discuss that when the year’s over.”
The Big Spur reported Monday that Smith would leave after this season. That story also cited a photo on his Instagram account, which is set to private, of an application to grad school at North Carolina A&T.
Muschamp said 20 that seniors will be recognized Saturday for Senior Day. The roster has only 19 with listed eligibility, including Skai Moore, who is expected to return for 2017. The coach said the group was players running out of eligibility to graduating this term.
The roster lists 12 redshirt juniors, guys who could be seniors in the classroom but classified as juniors in terms of football eligibility
Smith, one of those redshirt juniors, bounced between defense and offense most of his career and the current staff wanted to try him at receiver. He opened the season as a starter in the slot but dropped the first three passes that came his way.
He’s played few snaps of offense since, reducing him to a special teams role, and the Gamecocks mostly used a second tight end in the slot.
His career highlights included a 103-yard rushing game against Coastal Carolina as a freshman.
South Carolina’s seniors
The USC football lists 19 seniors
▪ Perry Orth, QB
▪ Mason Zandi, OL
▪ Darius Paulk, RB
▪ Matrick Belton, WR
▪ Elliott Fry, PK
▪ Sean Kelly, P
▪ Drew Williams, LS
▪ Darius English, DL
▪ Kelsey Griffin, DL
▪ Abu Lamin, DL
▪ Marquavius Lewis, DL
▪ Larenz Bryant, LB
▪ T.J. Holloman, LB
▪ Chris Moody, LB
▪ x-Skai Moore, LB
▪ Jonathan Walton, LB
▪ Jordan Diggs, DB
▪ Chaz Elder, DB
▪ Shannon James, DB
x=Redshirting; expected to return in 2017
