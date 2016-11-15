Injury update: WR Davis will likely try for medical redshirt

A freshman wide receiver who has started for the South Carolina football team will likely be shut down the rest of the season.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said a medical redshirt is likely for wide receiver Randrecous Davis. Injuries forced him into the lineup against East Carolina, but he’s missed the past seven games with a hamstring issue.
“More than likely we’ll apply for a medical at this point,” Muschamp said.
Looking forward to this week’s game, Muschamp called safety Chris Moody (bone bruise) and running back A.J. Turner (ankle) questionable to doubtful.
Turner, who was the team’s starting tailback early in the season, missed the Florida game, though he was on the dress list.
“A.J. Turner worked out with our strength staff today, moved around a good bit,” Muschamp said. “We’ve got to try to put him under some duress. ... We’ll see how he comes back.”
Guard Donnel Stanley also practiced Tuesday, but Muschamp said there’s still a lot of soreness in his ankle that he injured in the season opener. The staff will go forward trying to prepare him as if he’ll play.
If he can’t, they’ll consider looking at applying for a sixth year of eligibility, though that won’t get settled until after the season.
