USC football program at head of the class in graduation rates

The South Carolina football team is No. 3 in the country and No. 1 in the SEC in the latest Graduation Success Rates released Tuesday by the NCAA.
The rates are based on student-athletes who entered college in the fall of 2009. The rate shows the percentage of those student-athletes who earned a degree by the spring of 2015. The four-year cohort of student-athletes who began college in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 is also included.
South Carolina’s athletic teams overall are No. 2 in the SEC behind Vanderbilt in GSR.
The Gamecocks will honor this year’s football seniors before Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium against Western Carolina.
Graduation success rates for FBS football:— Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) November 15, 2016
Stanford 99
N'western 97
S. Carolina 95
Rice 94
Duke 94
Notre Dame 93
UCF 91
Wake Forest 91
A look at the SEC @NCAA Graduation Success Rates (GSR) among football. @HailStateFB 6th overall in SEC, 2nd in @SEC West #HailState pic.twitter.com/EfTqrMWyWl— Bill Martin (@MSUBillMartin) November 15, 2016
Comments