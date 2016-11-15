USC Gamecocks Football

November 15, 2016 10:50 PM

USC football program at head of the class in graduation rates

The South Carolina football team is No. 3 in the country and No. 1 in the SEC in the latest Graduation Success Rates released Tuesday by the NCAA.

The rates are based on student-athletes who entered college in the fall of 2009. The rate shows the percentage of those student-athletes who earned a degree by the spring of 2015. The four-year cohort of student-athletes who began college in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 is also included.

South Carolina’s athletic teams overall are No. 2 in the SEC behind Vanderbilt in GSR.

The Gamecocks will honor this year’s football seniors before Saturday’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium against Western Carolina.

