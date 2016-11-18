The list: South Carolina’s 21 players who will be honored on Senior Day

The South Carolina football team will recognize 21 players Saturday when the Gamecocks play their final home game of the 2016 season.
The Senior Day game at Williams-Brice Stadium will be televised on SEC Network Alternate, beginning at 4 pm. The SEC Network alternate channels are on DirecTV (Ch. 611-1) and DISH Network (Ch. 596/597 & 404.1-404.2 on the Hopper), AT&T U-Verse (Ch. 608/1608 & 609/1609), Verizon FiOS (Ch. 332/832) and Time Warner Cable (Ch. 385).
The Gamecocks will recognize 21 players who will be dressing for their final home game beginning at 3:40 pm.
The seniors include Rivers Bedenbaugh, Matrick Belton, Larenz Bryant, Jordan Diggs, Chaz Elder, Darius English, Elliott Fry, Kelsey Griffin, T.J. Holloman, Shannon James, Sean Kelly, Abu Lamin, Marquavius Lewis, Chris Moody, Perry Orth, Darius Paulk, Benji Russell, Rod Talley, Jonathan Walton, Drew Williams and Mason Zandi.
Bedenbaugh, Russell and Talley are redshirt juniors.
Comments