Six wins for USC: Bowl game and a Darius Rucker concert

South Carolina’s win Saturday over Western Carolina gives the Gamecocks their sixth win and bowl eligibility.
But there’s a bonus: A concert from music superstar and USC alum Darius Rucker.
“Darius Rucker is going to have a concert on campus,” coach Will Muschamp said after the win. “We’re excited about that.”
The idea of having Rucker play on USC’s Horeshoe began from some back-on-forth on Twitter in August between the musician and school president Harris Pastides.
The details are still to be determined, but it will be free and happen sometime in the spring, Rucker tweeted. Muschamp has already deemed Pastides the emcee of the event.
Six wins means a bowl game...and a Darius concert. What a day! @UofSC— Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) November 20, 2016
November 20, 2016
Can't wait I play. Gonna be in the spring but will be free show for the university!! Exited and happy https://t.co/qXrVpeHgO8— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 20, 2016
