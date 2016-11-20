Last ride? Gamecocks junior DB could be on the move

South Carolina defensive back Jasper Sasser could be gone from the Gamecocks after the 2016 season, according to his social media accounts.
Sasser, a redshirt junior, posted a Twitter message Sunday saying “#LastRide Thank you Gamecock nation for the wonderful experience.”
#LastRide Thank you Gamecock nation for the wonderful experience p.s we're going bowling pic.twitter.com/9hNWOD6naI— Jasper Sasser (@J_Sasser26) November 20, 2016
The Big Spur cited Sasser’s Instagram page with an expanded message that included “it’s crazy how fast time flys by my last time ever running out of Willy b what a feeling.”
It is unclear whether Sasser, who is from Jacksonville, Fla., would be done with college football or seek a graduate transfer to fulfill his final season of eligibility elsewhere.
Sasser had a career-high eight tackles against Mississippi State earlier this season but has largely been a special teams contributor. He has appeared in all 11 of USC’s games.
The Gamecocks honored 21 Saturday on Senior Day, and head coach Will Muschamp said those would be players who had graduated.
Wide receiver Jamari Smith has been reported to be seeking a graduate transfer, but Muschamp said such a move would be discussed after the season.
Comments