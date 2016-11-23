Gamecocks DC Travaris Robinson nominated for Broyles Award

University of South Carolina defensive coordinator/defensive backs Travaris Robinson is one of 40 nominees for the Broyles Award, the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Wednesday. The 40 nominees in this year’s class were chosen from almost 1,500 assistant coaches representing all Division I college football programs.
The Broyles Award honors college football's top assistant coach. The award was established in 1996 to recognize legendary head football Coach Frank Broyles. Coach Broyles had a track record of producing some of the most successful assistant coaches in college football history.
The 18-member selection committee will select five finalists from the list of nominees and an overall winner. Those finalists will be invited to travel to Little Rock, Arkansas where the 2016 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel.
Robinson has overseen a big jump for South Carolina’s defense, especially its pass defense. He coached with Will Muschamp at Auburn and Florida.
