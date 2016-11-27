Smack talk, late-game drama are springboards to next USC-Clemson showdown

USC running back AJ Turner speaks after the loss to Clemson.
South Carolina’s Chris Lammons and the defense walk off the field after a touchdown by Clemson on Saturday.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after their win over South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) is upended on a run play in the second quarter against Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) is surrounded by Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) walks off the field after failing to convert on third down against Clemson in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers defensive back Ryan Carter (31) was called for pass interference on this pass play intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) celebrates his touchdown in the final seconds of the second quarter against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons (3) and the rest of the defense walks off the field after a touchdown by Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
A bloodied Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman breaks free for a first down on a run in the second quarter against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams (7) scores the first touchdown during of the first half of their game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) walks off the field after a failed third down conversion against Clemson in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) breaks free on a return in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) celebrates a big gain against South Carolina in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) gets up slowly after a failed third down conversion against Clemson in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams (7) carries South Carolina defensive back Jamarcus King (7) over the goal line for a touchdown during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) is surrounded by Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (90) in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp talks to an official in the sideline in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams (7) scores his second touchdown during of the first half of their game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates a touchdown against South Carolina in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) looks for room after a catch in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
A Clemson fan cheers in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams (7) scores the first touchdown during of the first half of their game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Tim Dominick
Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) hurdles South Carolina defensive back Jamarcus King (7) during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson fans cheer during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is not happy with a call during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson fans during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson defense celebrate their sack of South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) is pressured by Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware (10) celebrates a sack during of the first half of their game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson running back Wayne Gallman (9) picks up a first down during of the first half of their game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) is brought down by Clemson's Dexter Lawrence (90) during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson fans cheer during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams (7) scores his second touchdown during of the first half of their game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson's mascot celebrates with fans in the second half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) takes selfies with fans as he celebrates the win over South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates as he comes off the field in the fourth quarter against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates with Kelly Bryant (2) after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
The game was hard to watch for Gamecock fans as the Tigers defeated South Carolina 56-7 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
The Clemson push-up crew got a workout during of the game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) stiff arms South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Antoine Wilder (21) as he gets past him in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hugs Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after they defeated South Carolina 56-7 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Fans rushed Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after the Tigers defeated South Carolina 56-7 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Fans rushed Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after the Tigers defeated South Carolina 56-7 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates as he comes off the field in the fourth quarter against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates as he comes off the field in the fourth quarter against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) can't haul in a long ball as Clemson Tigers cornerback Marcus Edmond (29) defends in the second half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has some words with an official in the second half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers running back C.J. Fuller (27) tries to break free on a run in the second half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) throws a touchdown pass on a trick play in the second half against Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after touchdown in the second half against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) jokes with Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain (8) during of the second half of their game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) returns a kickoff in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) is brought down by Clemson Tigers safety Van Smith (23) in the second half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Gamecock players chase Clemson Tigers running back Tyshon Dye (22) on a run play in the second half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discusses a call during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson defensive tackle Austin Bryant (91) pressures South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Clemson running back Wayne Gallman (9) watch the final quarter as the Tigers defeated South Carolina 56-7 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) is brought down by a trio of Clemson players as he loses yards on a pass play in the second half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams (7) celebrates his touchdown with Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (42) during of the first half of their game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) throws an incomplete pass in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) fires a pass during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) huddles the team during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Marquavius Lewis (8) brings down Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) looks for a receiver during of the first half of their game against Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) delivers a pass in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) tries to find space on a keeper in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Kelsey Griffin (94) stops Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) tries to run around the Clemson defense during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) is stopped on a fake punt in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) tries to break free from Clemson Tigers cornerback Marcus Edmond (29) in the first half at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (4) is brought down by Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (90) during of the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Tim Dominick
Clemson Tigers tight end Jordan Leggett (16) celebrates a touchdown in the first half against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates a touchdown pass in the first quarter against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
Tim Dominick
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
Tim Dominick
Gerry Melendez
