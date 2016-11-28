USC Gamecocks Football

November 28, 2016 10:01 AM

Not much clarity in Gamecocks bowl projections

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

With the regular season wrapped up, one might imagine South Carolina’s bowl fate would start to come into focus.

But not quite yet.

At 6-6, the Gamecocks will end up in one of the SEC’s lower-tier bowls, but the various bowl projections have not coalesced on one game.

▪  CBS placed the Gamecocks in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., on Dec. 26 against N.C. State

▪  SB Nation has USC against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl against Charlotte on Dec. 29.

▪  SEC Country projected a Birmingham Bowl match-up with Tulsa on Dec. 29.

▪  Sporting News had a Belk Bowl trip for South Carolina against Miami.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Comments

Videos

Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word

View more video

Sports Videos