Not much clarity in Gamecocks bowl projections

With the regular season wrapped up, one might imagine South Carolina’s bowl fate would start to come into focus.
But not quite yet.
At 6-6, the Gamecocks will end up in one of the SEC’s lower-tier bowls, but the various bowl projections have not coalesced on one game.
▪ CBS placed the Gamecocks in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., on Dec. 26 against N.C. State
▪ SB Nation has USC against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl against Charlotte on Dec. 29.
▪ SEC Country projected a Birmingham Bowl match-up with Tulsa on Dec. 29.
▪ Sporting News had a Belk Bowl trip for South Carolina against Miami.
