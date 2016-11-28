Gamecocks in the NFL: Swearinger picks off a pass

Jerell Adams, TE, New York Giants
Played but had no statistics in a 27-13 win over Cleveland. Has nine catches for 74 yards and a touchdown for the season.
Antonio Allen, S, New York Jets
Played but had no statistics in a 22-17 loss to New England. Has four tackles for the season.
Busta Anderson, TE, Chicago
On practice squad/injured.
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina
On practice squad.
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Started a 28-21 loss to Buffalo. Has started 11 games for the season.
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston
Had two tackles in a 21-13 loss to San Diego. Has 41 tackles, three sacks and one defended pass for the season.
Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay
The Packers were at Philadelphia late Monday. Has 12 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown for the season.
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles
Did not play in a 27-25 loss to Minnesota. Has three catches for 19 yards for the season.
Mike Davis, RB, San Francisco
Inactive for a 31-24 loss to Miami. Has 19 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards for the season.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta
Played but had no statistics in a 38-19 win over Arizona. Has six catches for 46 yards and one touchdown for the season.
Bruce Ellington, WR/KR, San Francisco
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after tearing a hamstring in the preseason.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo
Had two tackles in a 28-21 win over Jacksonville. Has 37 tackles, four interceptions and 10 defended passes for the season.
Melvin Ingram, LB, San Diego
Had two tackles in a 21-13 win over Houston. Has 40 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and three defended passes for the season.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago
Suspended for next three games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Has 40 catches for 630 yards and one touchdown for the season.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
On practice squad.
T.J. Johnson, OL, Cincinnati
Played in a 19-14 loss to Baltimore. Has played in 11 games for the season.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
Had two tackles and defended two passes in a 21-13 loss to San Diego. Has 39 tackles, nine defended passes and one forced fumble for the season.
Cliff Matthews, DE, Atlanta
Inactive for a 38-19 win over Arizona. Has no statistics for the season.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Minnesota
Had five tackles in a 16-13 loss to Detroit. Has 41 tackles, two defended passes and one forced fumble for the season.
Ronald Patrick, OL, Washington
On practice squad.
Kelcy Quarles, DT, Indianapolis
On practice squad.
Corey Robinson, OL, Detroit
Played in a 16-13 win over Minnesota. Has played in nine games with two starts for the season.
Connor Shaw, QB, Chicago
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after breaking a leg in the preseason.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets
Inactive for a 22-17 loss to New England. Has played in three games for the season.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
Had two tackles in a 30-27 loss to Kansas City. Has 46 tackles, three interceptions and three defended passes for the season.
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
Was 2-for-2 on field goals, 3-for-3 on PATs and had an average of 63.2 yards on six kickoffs in a 27-21 win over Chicago. Is 16-for-18 on field goals, 32-for-34 on PATs and has an average of 62.5 yards on 65 kickoffs for the season.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona
Had seven tackles, two defended passes and an interception in a 38-19 loss to Arizona. Has 42 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and seven defended passes for the season.
Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit
Played but had no statistics in a 16-13 win over Minnesota. Has 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one safety and one defended pass for the season.
Brandon Wilds, RB, New York Jets
On practice squad.
Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState
Comments