South Carolina vs. Clemson: 20 things you might have missed

1. The final margin of 56-7 was the second-largest in the history of the rivalry, smaller than only the 51-0 Clemson win in 1900.
2. The Gamecocks defense couldn’t get a handle on Clemson’s offense, especially wide receiver Mike Williams. The soon-to-be draft-bound junior had three touchdowns and 100 yards on six catches, all before halftime. He became the first Tiger in history with three touchdown receptions in a game against South Carolina.
3. The end of the game featured plenty of heat as South Carolina players levied accusations of disrespect and usage of racial slurs, while Clemson’s players talked a good deal of smack after the win.
4. The Gamecocks played aggressive, trying a fake punt in the early going, but both of tight end Hayden Hurst’s options were covered, and he couldn’t run for the conversion.
5. Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson, playing the final home game of his career, tied his school’s single-game record for touchdown passes with six. He recorded the 100th touchdown of his collegiate career in the first quarter.
6. South Carolina threw the ball six times on its first seven snaps.
7. Clemson had eight tackles-for-loss, including three sacks.
8. South Carolina and Clemson players got into a confrontation 80 minutes before kickoff in one corner of the field.
9. Wary of their sideline signals being deciphered by the Tigers, the Gamecocks had quarterback Jake Bentley jog to the sideline before each play in order to hear the play call directly from a coach.
10. South Carolina averaged 0.8 yards on 14 first-half carries. For the night, the Gamecocks rushed for 111 yards, averaging 3.8 yards per carry.
11. Clemson called two timeouts to give its offensive seniors and departing juniors a curtain call in the fourth quarter. Defensive end Carlos Watkins went offsides intentionally a drive later to give the defensive veterans the same opportunity.
12. South Carolina wore black helmets and white jerseys and pants with garnet and black piping.
13. Clemson running back Wayne Gallman rushed for 112 yards, giving the Tigers a 100-yard rusher and receiver.
14. Gamecock captains were wide receiver Deebo Samuel, defensive end Marquavius Lewis, long snapper Drew Williams and offensive tackle Mason Zandi.
15. Samuel completed his first career touchdown pass with a 33-yard toss to Bryan Edwards in the third quarter. It capped a 75-yard scoring drive.
16. Defensive lineman Ulric Jones blocked a first-quarter field goal. It was Jones’ second blocked field goal, and the second block of the season for USC.
17. Attendance was 81,542.
18. Citing concerns about Bentley’s knee, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp pulled the freshman for the second half, putting in fellow freshman Brandon McIlwain. The former starter managed 46 total yards.
19. Both teams used three quarterbacks.
20. After the game, Muschamp was short and to the point, saying Clemson was a better team with a better roster, a situation he aimed to change on the recruiting trail.
