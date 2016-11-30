USC Gamecocks Football

November 30, 2016 7:09 PM

Signs at Gamecock Park vandalized with USC-Clemson score

From staff reports

One of the large Gamecock Park signs and other directional markers around the South Carolina tailgating area were vandalized.

One sign near the main entrance to the park included 56-7 spray-painted in orange, just days after Clemson defeated the Gamecocks in football by that score. Some of the directional signs along Armory Road were also defaced, according to a South Carolina spokesman.

All the damage had been cleaned up by Wednesday evening.

A photo taken earlier in the day shows the damage to a main sign.

Tiger paws were pained on the Williams-Brice Stadium field in 2013 and 2014, both times several months after USC wins in the rivalry game.

Pro-Clemson writing was found on a Cockaboose outside of the USC stadium in 2013.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Comments

Videos

Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson

View more video

Sports Videos