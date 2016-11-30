Signs at Gamecock Park vandalized with USC-Clemson score

One of the large Gamecock Park signs and other directional markers around the South Carolina tailgating area were vandalized.
One sign near the main entrance to the park included 56-7 spray-painted in orange, just days after Clemson defeated the Gamecocks in football by that score. Some of the directional signs along Armory Road were also defaced, according to a South Carolina spokesman.
All the damage had been cleaned up by Wednesday evening.
A photo taken earlier in the day shows the damage to a main sign.
And people wonder why I hate them so much. I Hope the Hokies break them and show the world the aren't worth a spot in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/DdQ1Pf3OGH— Game Day Warrior (@GamedayWarrior) November 30, 2016
Tiger paws were pained on the Williams-Brice Stadium field in 2013 and 2014, both times several months after USC wins in the rivalry game.
Pro-Clemson writing was found on a Cockaboose outside of the USC stadium in 2013.
They forgot the fifth finger! @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/cI0VMusrtS— Joe Connolly (@UMassCoachJoe) April 17, 2014
