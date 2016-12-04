Gamecocks to Birmingham Bowl

South Carolina is headed to the Birmingham Bowl, according to ESPN’s Brett McMurphy and national college football writer Bryan Fischer.
The Gamecocks are 6-6 in Will Muschamp’s first season as head coach. USC faces South Florida (10-2) from the American Athletic Conference.
The Birmingham Bowl, which will be played at 1 p.m. Dec. 29, is one of 13 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN.
USC last played in the Birmingham Bowl after the 2009 season, when it was the PapaJohns.com Bowl (a 20-7 loss to Connecticut).
The Gamecocks went to a school-record seven consecutive bowl games under Steve Spurrier, but missed a bowl game last year as Spurrier’s final team finished 3-9.
“We were a 3-9 team last year. We are excited about getting an opportunity to go to a bowl,” USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner told The State.
USC started the season 2-4, then finished the second half 4-2.
“Going to a bowl game is huge,” junior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams said last month. “It took a lot for the team to come together. We are not done yet.”
Muschamp will address the media Sunday evening about the bowl selection. The university has exams this coming week, so any bowl practices are expected to begin the week of Dec. 12.
