Lorenzo Nunez to transfer from Gamecocks

Redshirt sophomore quarterback-turned-wide receiver Lorenzo Nunez will transfer, Will Muschamp announced Sunday.
“He wants to play quarterback,” Muschamp said Sunday night as part of his bowl press conference.
“I’m disappointed,” Muschamp said. “I thought he could help our football team moving forward. But I want him to be happy. He’s done a lot for South Carolina. We’re trying to help him right now.”
Nunez threw for 376 yards and ran for 375 in limited duty in 2015. He showed the ability to be an explosive runner, but after getting hurt early in spring practice, the staff decided to move him from quarterback to receiver during the summer.
At a quick 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, he has the build of a pass catcher, and the team was trying to restock its cupboard of playmakers.
He has dressed and been available for most games this season. The plan has been for him to redshirt.
