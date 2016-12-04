Muschamp: ‘Obviously, there was a racial slur said during the game’

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp believes that “several” of his players heard a racial slur on the field during last week’s loss to Clemson.
Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams said after a 56-7 loss to the Tigers that one of Clemson’s office linemen directed “the n-word” at a South Carolina defensive lineman. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney adamantly denied it the next day, saying he had asked his players about the claim.
“I believe my guys,” Swinney said. “That’s all there is to say about it."
Muschamp addressed the media Sunday night after his team was selected to play in the Dec. 29 Birmingham Bowl and was asked about Allen-Williams’ claim.
“Several players came to me after the game about something that was said during the game. Obviously there was a racial slur said during the game,” he said. “I told them, ‘I hate that in 2016 you are dealing with something like that first of all.’ Secondly, we are going to handle the things we control, control the things we can control and that’s having class in all situations. I’d rather leave it at that.”
Muschamp did not hear the word, he said, but added he “absolutely,” thinks it happened.
“I believe my guys,” he said.
Comments