Reports: Taggart, coach of USC’s bowl foe USF, hired at Oregon

In a bowl game situation, there’s always a risk a team will play without the coach that led it there.
South Carolina’s Birmingham Bowl opponent, South Florida, is likely about to experience that firsthand.
According to reports from multiple outlets, led by ESPN, Bulls coach Willie Taggart will be hired at Oregon. Taggart led to the Bulls to a 10-2 record this season, and an 18-7 mark the past two years.
USF’s Willie Taggart will be named Oregon’s coach, a source told @ESPN— Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) December 7, 2016
It has not yet been reported who will take over in an interim role or if Taggart will stay through the bowl, but that is uncommon, though not unheard of.
Taggart got the USF job by turning around Western Kentucky’s fortunes. He started his time in Tampa 6-18 and his future was in doubt after a 1-3 start in year three, but he rallied to turn that program around as well.
Comments