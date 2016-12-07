Reports: Taggart, coach of USC’s bowl foe USF, hired at Oregon

1:33 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting Pause

11:03 Trump thanks supporters at Fayetteville rally

1:25 Bond hearing for woman accused in hit-and -run death of Benedict basketball player

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

1:19 Gamecocks react to Sindarius Thornwell suspension

1:00 South Carolina basketball seniors take on leadership roles

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair

1:37 1 dead and 2 injured in accident at DAK Americas in Gaston