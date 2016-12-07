ESPN: USC’s Shawn Elliott ‘gaining traction’ for Georgia State job

5:10 Dawn Staley talks to Tip-Off Club Pause

1:25 Bond hearing for woman accused in hit-and -run death of Benedict basketball player

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:19 Brookland-Cayce staying loose heading into lower state championship

1:19 Gamecocks react to Sindarius Thornwell suspension

1:14 Phil Kornblut: Muschamp, USC staff focus on in-state recruits

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

1:07 Reaction: Gamecocks headed to Birmingham Bowl

2:00 Dutch Fork's Tom Knotts discusses Friday's rematch with Fort Dorchester