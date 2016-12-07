ESPN: USC’s Shawn Elliott ‘gaining traction’ for Georgia State job

After the regular season, South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said he expected his staff will remain stable from this year to 2017.
On Wednesday, a rumor surfaced change could be on the way.
ESPN writer Adam Rittenberg tweeted South Carolina offensive line coach Shawn Elliott is gaining traction for the head coach opening at Georgia State. The sixth-year program parted ways with Trent Miles after a 3-9 season.
Elliott’s name was linked with the job last year, after he went 1-5 as an interim coach following Steve Spurrier’s midseason resignation. At the time, it appeared the GSU job would open, but Miles led a late run to bowl eligibility and the postseason.
Elliott was the only Spurrier staffer retained by Muschamp. Elliott just finished his seventh season in Columbia following a long tenure at Appalachian State. The Camden native had a big hand in the offense during several seasons with Spurrier.
Elliott was in the Atlanta area Tuesday visiting recruits.
