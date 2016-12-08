Gamecocks honored seniors at banquet with a few recruits on hand

The end of the regular season in football brings changes: a different schedule, coaches turning their attention to recruiting, official visits for early enrollees as players prep for finals.
And it also means the team took a chance to come together for a banquet looking back at the season that was, paying respects to the players moving on and handing out a little hardware.
Proud to coach these two #CarolinaMade seniors— Bobby Bentley (@bobbybentley) December 4, 2016
Rod Talley
Darius Paulk
Now let's go win the Bowl game!#SpursUp pic.twitter.com/uiKr4OdCMu
Celebrating the seniors!!#gamecocknights #spursup pic.twitter.com/uYfKh5lPgt— summer elliott (@ElliottSummer) December 4, 2016
No Roof So They Can See Me Shine ... pic.twitter.com/bpgjyH2rPk— Chris Lammons (@Lammons_1) December 4, 2016
And it didn't hurt to have a few recruits on hand for the event.
"It's always good to have it, as far as being able to have some of the official visits with our players involved in that operation," Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. "But Kim Fields did a fantastic job putting it all together."
The coach said the event is really a senior banquet first and foremost. South Carolina's senior class wasn't large, numbering 19 with one red shirting. But give or take 14 held starting or rotation roles, and as a group, they held a bigger role in the transition to a new coach.
"You know how appreciative I am of this senior class and the job that they've done for us," Muschamp said. "Really as far as welcoming us as a staff at South Carolina and doing a fantastic job leading our football team this year. We had a lot of fun."
He did have one small complaint tied to the timing of the event, the weekend after the regular season when conference championship games are played.
"I told Kim, don't schedule the banquet on this Saturday next year," Muschamp said. "We plan on being in Atlanta."
