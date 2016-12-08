Reports: USC OL coach Shawn Elliott hired as head coach at Georgia State

South Carolina offensive line coach Shawn Elliott has been a company man throughout his career. He coached at his alma mater, Appalachian State, for well over a decade and then spent seven years in Columbia under two head coaches.
And now the man who steered the ship for a half season after Steve Spurrier's abrupt resignation is moving on.
Reports surfaced Thursday afternoon, including from USA Today and 247Sports, that Elliott will take the open head coach job at Georgia State. He's being hired by athletic director Charlie Cobb, who spent nine years at Appalachian State and had Elliott as a candidate to replace legend Jerry Moore in 2012.
Georgia State has hired South Carolina assistant Shawn Elliott, a person with knowledge of the decision told @USATODAYsports— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 8, 2016
Elliott's first five lines were pretty effective in terms of run blocking and had to block for offenses that asked a lot from the group in pass protection (Spurrier liked deep drops and Connor Shaw liked to hold onto the ball to make a play). But the past two seasons, the run-blocking has dropped off, leading to some ire from the fanbase at large.
The Camden native was part of the staff that led South Carolina to its best run, 33 wins in three year, 42 in four. He coached three All-SEC players in his time with the Gamecocks.
The Georgia State job opened after Trent Miles was fired with two games to go in a 3-9 season. There had been rumors of Elliott going there last season as he was in the midst of a 1-5 run as interim for Spurrier, but Miles' Panthers won their final four regular season games to make a bowl and stave off his firing for a season.
Comments