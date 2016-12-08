Gamecocks recruits react: Shawn Elliott to Georgia State

1:25 Bond hearing for woman accused in hit-and -run death of Benedict basketball player Pause

1:21 Winning students get new shoes from USC Coach Dawn Staley

1:46 China Jushi USA plant president explains what the new manufacturer will make

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

1:33 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

1:06 The affectionate Dabo Swinney dropping the "L" word

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair

1:37 1 dead and 2 injured in accident at DAK Americas in Gaston