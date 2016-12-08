USC Gamecocks Football

December 8, 2016 1:46 PM

Gamecocks recruits react: Shawn Elliott to Georgia State

With the news South Carolina offensive line coach Shawn Elliott will take the head coaching job at Georgia State, a few of his recruits weighed in.

The 2017 class has three offensive line recruits, Eric Douglas, Dennis Daley and Summie Carlay. Douglas, a three-star prospect, took to social media quickly to affirm his commitment.

Daley, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound former Ridge View player now at Georgia Military College, told The State his commitment remains strong.

“I'm a little hurt because I didn't get to play for him and he recruited me in high school,” Daley said. “But it's all business I'm still 100 (percent) committed to the University of South Carolina.”

Elliott, a Camden native, was primarily responsible for recruiting his position, though he also worked across the Palmetto State.

Others around the program also took to social media to congratulate the longtime assistant coach.

