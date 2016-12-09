Gamecocks freshman tailback has ACL surgery

Running back C.J. Freeman, a freshman who redshirted this season, had surgery Friday to repair an ACL injury. Freeman, 5-foot-11, 200-pounds, likely will miss the upcoming spring due to the injury.
Thanking god for the successful surgery! I know he has a plan and purpose for me pic.twitter.com/TCdpIyddtx— CJ Freeman (@WhoThat_CJ) December 9, 2016
A South Carolina representative confirmed the injury but no official timetable was given for Freeman’s return. A native of Greensboro, N.C., Freeman was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com’s composite recruiting rankings. He participated in spring practice with the Gamecocks earlier this year.
He averaged 265 rushing yards per game in four playoff games his senior season at Northern Guilford.
