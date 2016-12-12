USC Gamecocks Football

December 12, 2016 9:13 AM

Gamecocks backup QB Michael Scarnecchia says he’s cleared to play

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina reserve quarterback Michael Scarnecchia spent the 2016 football season as a notable member of the Gamecocks travel roster.

He was on the sidelines every game, but he couldn’t play, owing to a shoulder injury suffered after spring football. But according to one of Scarnecchia’s social media accounts, he’s now ready to go again.

The redshirt sophomore posted a photo of himself from a game this season with a caption that said, “Finally got cleared to start playing the game I love !!!!”

 

Time to say goodbye to the green hat! Finally got cleared to start playing the game I love !!!!

A photo posted by Michael Scarnecchia (@scarr_12) on

Scarnecchia was handpicked for an offer by former Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier and redshirted as a freshman. He played late in one game in 2015, and was competing in a crowded field in the spring before the injury.

Since that, the Gamecocks played a pair of freshmen most of 2016, with Jake Bentley taking control of the position in the second half of the season.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Comments

Videos

What Shawn Elliott leaving means for the South Carolina Gamecocks

View more video

Sports Videos