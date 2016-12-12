Gamecocks backup QB Michael Scarnecchia says he’s cleared to play

South Carolina reserve quarterback Michael Scarnecchia spent the 2016 football season as a notable member of the Gamecocks travel roster.
He was on the sidelines every game, but he couldn’t play, owing to a shoulder injury suffered after spring football. But according to one of Scarnecchia’s social media accounts, he’s now ready to go again.
The redshirt sophomore posted a photo of himself from a game this season with a caption that said, “Finally got cleared to start playing the game I love !!!!”
Scarnecchia was handpicked for an offer by former Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier and redshirted as a freshman. He played late in one game in 2015, and was competing in a crowded field in the spring before the injury.
Since that, the Gamecocks played a pair of freshmen most of 2016, with Jake Bentley taking control of the position in the second half of the season.
