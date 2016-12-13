USC long snapper makes All-American team

Two University of South Carolina football players have been recognized for their outstanding play by Phil Steele Publications.
Senior long snapper Drew Williams was named fourth team All-America by Steele. Williams, a 6-2, 215-pound senior from Irmo, has appeared in every game over the past four seasons, handling the Gamecocks’ deep snapping duties.
Senior defensive end Darius English was named to the third-team All-SEC unit. English, a 6-6, 245-pound defensive lineman from Powder Springs, Ga., leads the Gamecocks with 9.0 sacks, a mark that is tied for third in the SEC this season and tied for fifth on USC’s single-season record list. English previously was named to the Associated Press’s second-team All-SEC squad.
Williams and English join a quartet of Gamecock freshmen who also received postseason recognition. Athlon’s SEC All-Freshman first team featured wide receiver Bryan Edwards, while running back Rico Dowdle, defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum and kick returner A.J. Turner all were named to Athlon’s SEC All-Freshman second team.
The Gamecocks (6-6) will wrap up their 2016 season on Dec. 29, when they face No. 25/22 USF (10-2) in the Birmingham Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 pm ET at Legion Field in Birmingham. ESPN and ESPN Radio will provide national coverage.
Comments