December 13, 2016 10:43 AM

USC long snapper makes All-American team

From Staff Reports

Two University of South Carolina football players have been recognized for their outstanding play by Phil Steele Publications.

Senior long snapper Drew Williams was named fourth team All-America by Steele. Williams, a 6-2, 215-pound senior from Irmo, has appeared in every game over the past four seasons, handling the Gamecocks’ deep snapping duties.

Senior defensive end Darius English was named to the third-team All-SEC unit. English, a 6-6, 245-pound defensive lineman from Powder Springs, Ga., leads the Gamecocks with 9.0 sacks, a mark that is tied for third in the SEC this season and tied for fifth on USC’s single-season record list. English previously was named to the Associated Press’s second-team All-SEC squad.

Williams and English join a quartet of Gamecock freshmen who also received postseason recognition. Athlon’s SEC All-Freshman first team featured wide receiver Bryan Edwards, while running back Rico Dowdle, defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum and kick returner A.J. Turner all were named to Athlon’s SEC All-Freshman second team.

The Gamecocks (6-6) will wrap up their 2016 season on Dec. 29, when they face No. 25/22 USF (10-2) in the Birmingham Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 pm ET at Legion Field in Birmingham. ESPN and ESPN Radio will provide national coverage.

