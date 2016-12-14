Former Gamecock Shaq Roland finds a landing spot for football

Former Lexington High School star and South Carolina wide receiver Shaq Roland has a new home.
Roland signed with the West Georgia football team, the school announced Wednesday, the first day of the junior college signing period. West Georgia is located at Carrollton, Ga., about an hour west of Atlanta.
South Carolina’s Mr. Football in 2011, Roland played in 10 games for the Gamecocks in 2014 but left the team after the season.
Roland was most recently attending classes at Winston-Salem State but not playing football. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
He was named a PARADE All-American after leading Lexington High to an 11-1 record while gaining more than 2,000 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns as a senior. He was considered a five-star recruiting prospect by Scout.com and was widely considered the state’s top high school football player.
Roland, who served a three-game suspension in 2013 and another one-game suspension in 2014, finished three seasons with the Gamecocks with 56 catches for 891 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 26 catches for 356 yards in 2014.
He originally enrolled at Prairie View A&M in Texas but decided to return home to Lexington, then ended up at Winston-Salem State.
Comments