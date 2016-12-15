Former Georgia Tech RB C.J. Leggett could come to USC as walk-on

South Carolina has been in touch with running back C.J. Leggett (5-foot-10, 209 pounds) of Mesa Community College in Arizona and has talked with him about walking on the team this spring and possibly earning a scholarship for the fall.
"They offered me as preferred walk-on till the fall season because of scholarships," Leggett said Wednesday afternoon. "I am extremely excited about the opportunity. I have always wanted to play for a school like this. There's a great tradition. I graduate in December and if I decide to go to South Carolina, I would be there in the spring."
Leggett said he's also looking at Mercer and The Citadel.
Leggett already has major college experience. He begin his career at Georgia Tech in 2014 as a redshirt then tore his ACL in a 2015 spring practice, thus he never got on the field for the Yellow Jackets. He was in competition for a starting job last spring until he was dismissed from the team in July for a violation of team rules.
Leggett played this season at Mesa rushing for 323 yards and two touchdowns. South Carolina has one running back commitment for 2017, Kyshaun Bryan, but he said communication with the staff has dropped off.
Comments