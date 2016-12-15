Muschamp taps coaching veteran to lead O-line through bowl practices

After 12 games worth of retirement, John Latina is returning to the football field to help South Carolina prepare for the Birmingham Bowl.
Latina, a 34-year coaching veteran who retired in February as Duke’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach, will be the Gamecocks interim offensive line coach for the next two weeks, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp announced Thursday.
Muschamp will hire a full-time replacement for Shawn Elliott, who left to become head coach at Georgia State, after Jan. 1. The Gamecocks (6-6) play South Florida (10-2) on Dec. 29 in Birmingham, Ala.
Latina, who was not available for comment, has never worked with Muschamp but has twice been on the same staff as South Carolina offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, and Roper mentioned Latina as one of his chief influences when Roper was hired last December. Roper and Latina worked together at Duke and Ole Miss.
“Being the defensive coordinator at LSU and going against Ole Miss all those years, they were extremely well coached and fundamental,” Muschamp said. “Secondary, offensive line and quarterback are three positions where you better have somebody that’s coached the positions and understands what they’re doing. You can’t just fit somebody in there and hope it goes well. We’re going to enjoy his experience of helping us through the bowl game.”
Latina coached the offensive line at Clemson from 1994-1998 and also has coached at Akron, Notre Dame, Kansas State, Pitt and Temple.
“John Latina’s career track record speaks for itself – he’s been an integral part of so many great coaching staffs and he’s mentored some outstanding linemen,” Duke head coach David Cutcliffe said when Latina retired in February. “The bottom line is, the head coaches John worked with – and that includes me – became better coaches and better men because of his knowledge and dedication to the coaching profession. His impact over the past four seasons here at Duke is easily defined – 33 wins and four straight bowl games are two of the greatest accomplishments in the history of our program.”
Muschamp is not in a hurry to hire a full-time offensive line coach because his staff can’t do any off-campus recruiting until Jan. 12 due to NCAA dead period rules.
“We’re still talking to people, and want to make sure we take our due diligence and hire the best fit for us,” Muschamp said.
Muschamp is looking for “multiple things” in his next offensive line hire, he said.
“A guy that obviously has some exposure to what we do and how we do things, has a proven track record of development at the position because that's huge at that position especially, a guy that’s going to be firm but fair with the players,” he said. “I think all of those things to me, the type of fundamental coach we want to have to fit on our staff. I think there's a lot of factors involved with it, not one or two.”
Comments