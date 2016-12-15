Snoop Dogg at Gamecocks practice? He’d be welcome

How would South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp feel about Snoop Dogg hanging around Gamecocks practice?
Seems he’d be pretty OK with that.
“Sure,” Muschamp said with a grin. “Come on, man. Big fan. Yeah, sure. That’d be great.”
The world-famous rapper is the uncle of Gamecocks junior college signee Keisean Nixon. The Arizona Western defensive back played youth ball for an organization Snoop Dogg sponsors and got a shout out on Twitter from his uncle after signing.
@keiseannixon Congrats. S. y. F. L. Legend. ✊ https://t.co/lSv4D8cb16 pic.twitter.com/z0IuEJZP5o— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 14, 2016
Muschamp even joked he had a some Snoop on his iPod.
Nixon is from Compton, Calif., and played for Salesian High School in Los Angeles before junior college. The three-star prospect and 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back made 30 tackles in 2015 with six interceptions and three sacks. He scored three touchdowns, two on kickoff returns, one on defense.
He’ll have two years to play three at South Carolina.
