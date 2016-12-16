Stephen Garcia working with Shrine Bowl QBs, thinking of coaching career

Stephen Garcia could see himself coming back to college football.
No, not as a player. Those days are in the past for the man who is third all-time in Gamecocks history in career passing yards (7,597 yards). But as a coach.
“I wouldn’t mind getting into college coaching, and I never thought in a million years I’d ever say that, but I would enjoy doing it,” Garcia said.
For now, Garcia is working as a private quarterback tutor in his hometown of Tampa, Fla., and in Greenville, and Saturday he will help coach the Junior Shrine Bowl, a game for sixth-grade standouts that kicks off at 10 a.m. at Wofford College as a prelude to the Shrine Bowl.
“Right now this is awesome, and I’m really enjoying seeing these kids improve and just being around all these people,” said Garcia, who says he’s “helping out with the QBs and kind of just watching more than anything” this week.
Garcia got involved in the game through one of his regular pupils at Hillcrest High School. In all, Garcia works with nearly 70 players from elementary school age to college players.
He could see himself, he said, making a career of private quarterbacks coaching if he does end up in a job with a team. Garcia played at South Carolina from 2008-2011 and was dismissed from the team midway through his senior season.
“You see guys watching YouTube to figure out how to train quarterbacks who have never played a down in their life and all of a sudden they are a ‘guru,’ ” Garcia said. “There are other guys that have way bigger names than I do that don’t know how to teach the right fundamentals or mechanics or anything really. I think what you give them speaks for itself.”
