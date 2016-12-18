USC Gamecocks Football

December 18, 2016 2:28 PM

Clowney piling up the sacks

From staff reports

Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney had a big day Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Houston’s 21-20 win.

The former South Carolina standout and No. 1 NFL Draft pick in 2014 had a sack, and now has a career-high six on the season.

Clowney also recorded five tackles, four solo, and three for loss to go with two quarterback hits in the comeback win.

Last week, Clowney had a strip-sack of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck after sitting out a week with wrist and elbow injuries. Entering Sunday’s game, he led AFC defensive ends with 12 tackles for losses.

